Tourism stakeholders eye big business through JAPEX amid hurricane recovery

WESTERN BUREAU:

Having facilitated $100 million in commercial contracts and business negotiations for Jamaica’s tourism sector last year, the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), one of the country’s most important tourism marketing events, returns next month amid the industry’s post-Hurricane Melissa recovery.

The 36th staging of JAPEX will be held at Moon Palace in Ocho Rios from September 14 to 18, marking the trade show’s return to the resort town after more than a decade and its first staging since Melissa struck Jamaica last October.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett disclosed the value of business generated at the 2025 Montego Bay staging during Monday’s launch of JAPEX 2026, describing the event as the industry’s most important business generator.

“At the last staging, JAPEX facilitated J$100 million in commercial contracts and business negotiations for the island’s tourism sector,” Bartlett said.

Since its inception in 1990, JAPEX, organised by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, has brought Jamaican tourism suppliers face to face with international buyers, tour operators and travel agents.

This year’s event, being staged under the theme ‘Jamaica Re-imagined!’, is already attracting significant international interest.

Traditional and emerging markets

JAPEX Planning Committee Chair Nicola Madden-Greig said buyers from more than 22 countries have registered, while 61 supplier companies, represented by 72 delegates, are also confirmed. Registration remains open and the numbers are expected to increase.

Buyers are coming from traditional and emerging markets, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany and France, as well as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, India, Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

JHTA President O’Brian Heron said the economic significance of JAPEX extends well beyond transactions between international buyers and tourism suppliers.

“That is the real significance of JAPEX. It is not simply a trade show. It is a platform for economic development, with the ability to create opportunities across the entire tourism value chain,” Heron said.

He argued that Jamaica’s ambition should no longer be measured simply by increasing visitor arrivals.

“It should be to generate greater value from tourism: higher visitor spending, stronger linkages with Jamaican businesses, increased investment and more meaningful opportunities for our people,” he said.

Successful partnerships, Heron said, can translate into increased hotel occupancy and attraction visits, while generating business for restaurants, transportation providers, farmers, manufacturers, entertainers and other Jamaican entrepreneurs.

The renewed push comes as Jamaica faces intensifying competition for international travellers, while seeking to protect its traditional source markets and expand into emerging ones.

Heron said changing traveller behaviour, technology and rising expectations mean Jamaica cannot afford to become complacent.

“Competition among destinations has never been more intense,” he warned.

“We have to remain curious about what travellers want, bold enough to innovate, and disciplined enough to keep improving.”

Bartlett said Jamaica is responding by expanding its focus into Latin America and other emerging international markets, strengthening airlift connectivity and increasing destination marketing under the Government’s Tourism 3.0 strategy.

More than J$4 billion has been allocated to destination marketing this fiscal year to keep Brand Jamaica visible and competitive internationally.

Deepen relationships

Heron said JAPEX’s buyer mix provides an opportunity to deepen relationships in established markets while pursuing new business.

“We must protect the business we have while confidently pursuing the business we want,” he said.

Madden-Greig said this year’s programme will also examine artificial intelligence and its impact on travel and tourism, as well as the growing luxury market and how destinations can attract and retain those travellers.

The Tourism Enhancement Fund’s Linkages Hub will return, allowing manufacturers, agricultural producers and players in the creative industries to meet tourism stakeholders and showcase their goods and services.

JAPEX returns as Jamaica’s tourism industry continues to rebuild from Hurricane Melissa, which severely impacted the western region and contributed to the decision to move this year’s event to Ocho Rios.

Bartlett reported that 80 per cent of the island’s hotels have reopened, with the remaining properties expected to resume operations during the first quarter of 2027.

“That is a powerful signal, a signal of trust in Brand Jamaica, and of the resilience of our tourism workers, our enterprises and our communities,” he said.

Bartlett said the move to Ocho Rios, while initially born out of necessity, presents an opportunity to showcase the resort area’s attractions, cuisine, entertainment and adventure offerings to the international travel trade.

Heron said the industry’s experience over the past year should also influence how it prepares for the future.

“Resilience is not only about recovering from what has happened. It is also about preparing ourselves for what comes next,” he said.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com