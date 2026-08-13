US War Secretary hails Jamaica’s role in fight against narco-terrorism

United States Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, has hailed Jamaica’s support for US counter-drug operations, as Washington pushes for stronger regional cooperation to combat narco-terrorism across the Caribbean.

Hegseth made the remarks following a meeting with Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Dr Horace Chang, during his visit to Panama for the second Americas Counter Cartel Coalition Forum.

The US Department of War said Hegseth praised Jamaica’s support for US counter-drug operations and encouraged the country’s continued progress in countering narco-terrorism.

In remarks at the forum, Hegseth thanked Jamaica for working with the US Department of War on a new military partnership targeting narco-terrorists operating through the Caribbean.

“I want to thank Jamaica for working with the Department of War to create a new military partnership to cripple narco-terrorists that transit through the Caribbean,” Hegseth said.

“This partnership will forever change the security environment of the Caribbean.”

Hegseth was addressing ministers and chiefs of defence from 18 countries, including Jamaica, at the August 12 forum, where he stressed the importance of operationalising the coalition against narco-terrorism in the region.

The forum forms part of Washington’s wider effort to strengthen cooperation among countries in the Western Hemisphere in confronting drug-trafficking organisations and other security threats.

Hegseth also participated in PANAMAX 2026, a multinational military exercise focused on the collective defence of the Panama Canal and the surrounding region.

During the exercise, he spoke to US service members and partner forces about maintaining readiness, confronting threats to the Panama Canal and destroying narco-terrorism in the region.

Hegseth’s meeting with Chang was among several bilateral engagements during his visit to Panama.

The US secretary also met with Panamanian President José Mulino, reaffirming the importance of the US-Panama relationship in securing the Panama Canal and combating regional threats.

He also met with Colombian Minister of National Defence, Jorge Eduardo Mora López, to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

According to the Department of War, the meeting with Mora also marked Colombia’s accession as the newest member of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition and the signing of an Access, Basing and Overflight agreement between Colombia and the United States.

The US said Hegseth’s visit was aimed at strengthening partnerships across the Western Hemisphere and advancing regional efforts against narco-terrorism.

- Andre Williams

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