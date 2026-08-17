Central Village, St Catherine man charged for allegedly shooting at the police

A 23-year-old Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine man has been charged for allegedly shooting at the police.

Marlon Taylor, otherwise called ‘Jonny’, is charged with three counts of shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, and conspiracy.

The police say the incident happened in the community on August 13, 2025.

The police report that about 9:35 p.m., a team was on patrol in the area when they received information about persons of interest.

While responding, the team reportedly encountered Taylor and another man, both allegedly armed with handguns.

According to the police, the men opened fire in the direction of the police before escaping from the area.

The police say a search of the area resulted in the recovery of a black magazine containing two 9mm cartridges.

Following an intensive investigation, Taylor was taken into custody on Friday, August 14.

He was subsequently placed on an identification parade in the presence of his attorney.

He was positively identified by the police officers as one of the men allegedly involved in the incident, the police reported.

He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

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