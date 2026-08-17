Gov’t to develop programme to address squatting

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says the Government will develop a programme to address irregularly settled communities, as part of measures to prevent further squatting and informal settlement.

Holness was speaking during the handover of a house under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in St Ann on Friday, where he addressed the controversy surrounding the demolition of homes in Cooper’s Pen, Trelawny, recently.

“In the same way we have developed this programme [NSHP]… it is the same way we will develop a programme to address squatter communities, irregularly settled communities, formalise them, regularise them, and prevent further squatting and informal settlement,” Dr Holness said.

He stressed that whatever the government does “has to address the issue of informality, and we can’t be two-mouthed about it.”

“We have to speak straight – squatting is wrong, informal settlement is not encouraged, but yes, every single Jamaican should have equal opportunity to get access to land and housing. But whatever our response is we have to be careful that we don’t set a precedence that is not sustainable,” he added.

The prime minister also informed that support has been mobilised for them through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Ministry of Labour and Social security, to assist the affected families.

Meanwhile, Dr Holness said the NSHP is a highly successful platform upon which the Government is actively building.

Administered through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, the NSHP has delivered 349 housing solutions, providing safe, resilient, and dignified homes for more than 1,600 vulnerable Jamaicans across 57 constituencies.

Approximately 65 additional housing solutions are currently in various stages of construction across the island.

- JIS

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