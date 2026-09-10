Councillor seeks $8.2 million annual allocation for Mount Industry Division

Councillor Correll Davis of the Mount Industry Division in the St Catherine Municipal Corporation is recommending that the annual allocation for her division be increased from $3.2 million to $8.2 million.

Davis told Chairman Norman Scott at the corporation’s monthly general meeting on Thursday that she requires at least an additional $5 million to carry out roadworks and other infrastructure development in the division.

“Chairman, my division suffers from landslides, some areas have four miles of dirt roads, which need urgent repair, banks cave in, and I think this recommendation deserves consideration,” Councillor Davis said.

The first-term councillor said the increase was necessary to ensure proper representation of the residents she serves.

Chairman Scott said he acknowledged the recommendation and would look into it, but noted that it would have to be discussed at the meeting that addresses financial matters.

Meanwhile, a resolution was passed at the meeting to accept Jamaike Small as acting chief financial officer of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

Small replaces Delores Gooden, who has been transferred to the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

- Rasbert Turner

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