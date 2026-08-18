NCB Foundation backs 15 scholars on path to higher education

Fifteen young Jamaicans are embarking on a new chapter with the support of the NCB Foundation after being recognised at the 2026 NCB Foundation Scholar Awards and Mingle at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

This year’s cohort includes national scholars Alicia Weir and Ryan Ewan, both from St Mary, alongside 13 parish champions representing communities across the island.

For the recipients, the awards represent more than financial assistance. They are recognition of academic achievement and ambition while providing support as they transition to tertiary education.

Weir, a graduate of St Mary High School, said the scholarship came at a crucial time. With eight CSEC subjects and four CAPE subjects, she had already set her sights on university but knew she would need financial support.

She learned about the opportunity through the NCB Foundation’s Instagram page.

“I knew I needed the assistance to attend university,” Weir said.

She described the application process as positive and remained confident she would be selected. Even so, receiving confirmation brought overwhelming excitement.

“I was over the moon when I was notified that I was selected,” she said.

Weir will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at The University of the West Indies.

Ewan, also a former student of St Mary High School, learned about the scholarship through previous beneficiaries, including his brother, who had received a grant from the foundation.

Even after applying, he was uncertain of his chances.

“I applied, and I was still unsure that I was successful. It wasn’t until after I received an email confirmation that I began celebrating,” he said.

Ewan, who has eight CSEC subjects and six CAPE units, will study economics at The University of the West Indies and hopes to pursue a career in policymaking.

For his mother, Kereta Phillips, the moment was especially emotional. Recovering from a prolonged illness, she said she was grateful to witness her son’s achievement.

“I feel really good. It has been two years, this month, that I became unwell. I could not recognise anyone or do anything for myself,” she said.

During that period, she said, Ewan remained supportive while continuing to pursue his academic goals.

“He was very supportive and continued to do his best. I am so happy right now,” she said.

For Jana Tomlinson, another recipient, the scholarship marks a milestone for her family. A former student of Immaculate Conception High School and St Jago High School, she earned eight CSEC subjects and four CAPE subjects and plans to study electrical engineering, with ambitions of later moving into civil engineering.

She learned about the scholarship from a friend just one day before applying.

“I didn’t think I would be successful just for that fact only, but here we are today,” she said.

The achievement carries particular significance because she is the first person in her family to attend university.

“It is a big deal for my family,” she said.

Her mother, Barbara Coghill, described the award as both a source of pride and a timely blessing.

“It is a blessing and an on-time blessing. I am a single mother, and it has been difficult. I am proud that she is the first one in the family to attend university,” she said.

The experiences of Weir, Ewan, and Tomlinson reflect the broader aim of the NCB Foundation’s scholarship programme: helping academically talented young Jamaicans pursue higher education when financial constraints might otherwise stand in the way.

The foundation supports areas of study aligned with national priorities, including technology, engineering, business, finance, and economics.

At the awards ceremony, NCB Jamaica Limited Interim CEO Sheree Martin urged scholars to view the award as more than financial assistance.

“I hope you will see this opportunity as a partnership. We are extending one hand to you, and you have the other. What matters now is how you make the most of the opportunity, knowing that you have support and encouragement behind you,” she said.

Martin also highlighted the foundation’s commitment to Jamaica’s development.

Education Minister Dana Morris-Dixon welcomed the foundation’s continued investment in Jamaican students, stressing that education extended beyond the classroom.

She said education should help young people discover their abilities, develop their talents, and use them to contribute meaningfully to Jamaica, adding that responsibility did not rest solely with the education system.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com