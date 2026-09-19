Skeleton remains found in St Catherine

The police in St Catherine are trying to ascertain the identity of a man whose skeletal remains were found in the community of Bernard Lodge yesterday.

Reports are that the remains were found near a perimeter fence on a plot of land that was being surveyed.

The body, which is estimated to be about six feet tall, was clad in dark coloured pants and shirt and was barefooted.

A probe is being conducted by the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch.

-- Rasbert Turner

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