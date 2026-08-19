More than coding - Students find confidence, purpose at JamCoders

El-Nathan Pitkin, Dayanna Jackson and Janae Haywood arrived at the 2026 JamCoders programme hoping to sharpen their technical skills. They left with something more valuable: greater confidence, resilience, and a new way of approaching challenges.

The three students come from different schools and have different ambitions. Yet, each credits the programme with reshaping not only how they think about coding, but also how they think about themselves.

For Pitkin, who recently completed studies at Kingston College and is now choosing a sixth-form school, the decision to apply came at a friend’s urging.

“I was encouraged by a friend to attend for a while and decided to go before I aged out of eligibility. I hoped to learn new skills, meet like-minded individuals, and have a taste of what boarding in university might be like,” he said.

One moment stood out. Dr Timnit Gebru urged students to embrace difficult tasks and cultivate resilience, a message that resonated deeply.

“Her statements impacted me because sometimes I find myself being afraid of doing things when I’m not sure where to start. Her words reinforced the thought that ‘there is beauty in the struggle’ and that these challenges build up our capabilities and improve our ability to find solutions to the problems the world desperately needs answered,” he said.

Although Pitkin learned Python programming, he believes the programme’s most enduring lesson was how to tackle problems.

“I learned to code using Python but, more importantly, I learned a new way in which to approach problems, in which I just start, putting all my ideas out there, and correct them as I go,” he said.

Life in the dormitories provided lessons of its own.

“I also grew socially as I enjoyed the company of my friends in the dorms,” he said.

As he prepares for sixth form, Pitkin plans to carry those lessons forward.

“I intend to use the knowledge I have gained from this camp and the encouragement of my lecturers, teaching assistants and peers, in all my endeavours, including sixth form,” he said, adding that his long-term ambition is to become an aeronautical engineer.

STANDOUT EXPERIENCE

Jackson, a student at Lister Mair/Gilby High School for the Deaf, faced a different challenge. Drawn to the programme by an interest in technology, she initially struggled to adapt.

“One of my standout experiences is when I first attend lecture class. I feel like I was out of place because I had trouble hearing plus overwhelmed when teacher was teaching too fast,” she said.

The first week was difficult, but support from teachers and staff helped her persevere.

“Even when I have worst first week of class, I still find ways gain information and my form teacher and other JamCoder staff keep on encourage me not to give up. So, at that moment, I feel I was really experience college life,” she said.

One of her favourite memories came during a community project at August Town Basic School.

“My most memorable moment was when I painted at August Town Basic School and I was able to apply skills that I learned at school, which was art,” she said.

She was also touched by staff members’ efforts to communicate with her.

“I also like that few staff were always willing to try to learn sign language with me,” Jackson said.

Beyond learning Python and debugging, she gained a greater sense of persistence.

“I learn how to debug Python, Python programming. Also, I gain perseverance, not give up when things become hard,” she said.

The experience has strengthened her interest in pursuing information technology and engineering.

“Going forward in my life, JamCoders made me want to study IT. I would also love to study more about becoming an engineering technician and continue learning,” she said.

Jackson hopes to pass on what she has learned.

PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE

Haywood, a student of Glenmuir High School, joined the programme to deepen her understanding of coding and gain practical experience.

“I was motivated to apply for JamCoders because I wanted to learn more about coding and experience the technical aspect of it,” she said.

She arrived expecting to strengthen her coding and problem-solving abilities while meeting like-minded students.

“My expectations for the camp were to develop my coding skills and my problem-solving skills. In addition, I expected to be challenged and to meet other students with similar interests while gaining an experience that would be beneficial to my future,” she said.

The programme’s demanding laboratory sessions proved especially memorable.

“My most memorable JamCoders moments were the lab classes, which were always challenging; the lunchtime moments before the exams on Fridays; and, of course, the dorming experience,” Haywood said.

The biggest lesson was persistence.

“JamCoders camp taught me to never give up when faced with challenges, and showed me that there are different ways to approach and solve a problem,” she said.

The programme also broadened her appreciation for collaboration across cultures.

“I also learned the importance of communicating and working with persons from different backgrounds all over the world through the interactions with teaching assistants and different lecturers,” she said.

Haywood hopes to become a pharmaceutical research scientist and believes the skills she acquired will serve her well.

“My experience at JamCoders will truly benefit me in the future, especially in the career path I aspire to pursue, which is to become a pharmaceutical research scientist,” she said.

“The communication, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills I developed will be beneficial in this field. JamCoders also showed me the importance of teamwork, which was always put into action for camp activities,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com