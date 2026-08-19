Westmoreland court relocation secured

A contract has been signed for the acquisition of a building to house the Westmoreland Parish Court, which was extensively damaged by Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Delroy Chuck has announced.

Speaking at the Judiciary of Jamaica’s Annual Strategic Management Retreat at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Monday, Chuck said the agreement followed lengthy discussions.

“I’m happy to report that in Westmoreland … we have now entered into a contract to rent what would have been a plaza. The contract has been signed … after some delay and discussions … and the keys, if you have not yet received it, will be passed on to you (Court Administration Division) certainly early this week,” Chuck said.

He added that discussions were also advanced for a temporary facility in Black River.

“Also … [for] Black River, another structure, which I know you have examined and you find appropriate. We are in discussion and we expect a contract to be signed within the next week or two for that property. So those are two which will, at least, be there for a couple of years … until two new courts are built,” he said.

Chuck said the ministry’s Property Division and the Court Administration Division (CAD) had been meeting regularly to improve the upkeep of court facilities across the island.

“We hope they will have more regular meetings to ensure that the existing courts can be maintained to an appropriate standard, where cases and matters can be conducted in an attractive and appropriate manner. There’s no doubt that many of our courts need upgrading, and we are trying as best as possible to see how it can be done. But, at the same time, we just have to spend what we have to bring these courts up to standard,” he stated.

Meanwhile, four new courthouses are slated for construction in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St Ann and Trelawny, under the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA).

The ministry is also pursuing public-private partnerships to facilitate the construction of new court facilities in Manchester and St Catherine, as well as a new Supreme Court building in Kingston.

Chuck further disclosed that the St Thomas Parish Court is expected to become operational next year.