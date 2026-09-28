Wolmer’s Boys’ fourth-form student dies after collapsing in class

The Wolmer’s Boys’ School community is mourning the death of a fourth-form student who collapsed during class on Monday.

The student was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Wolmer’s Joint Board of Management.

The circumstances surrounding the student’s collapse and death were not immediately disclosed, but school Principal Dwight Pennycooke confirmed that the Kingston-based school was dismissed early for the day and that the boy’s parents had been contacted.

“We have been counselling the affected year group,” the principal offered briefly from a hospital, where the youngster was reportedly rushed.

“I am monitoring things from here,” he added despondently, directing The Gleaner to the school’s official release.

In a statement issued Monday, the joint board expressed “profound sorrow” at the loss and extended condolences to the student’s parents, relatives, friends, classmates, teachers and others who knew him.

“This is a deeply painful loss for his family and for the entire Wolmer’s community,” the board said.

The school has begun providing support to students and members of staff affected by the tragedy as they grapple with the loss.

The joint board also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the student’s family and the wider school community.

It urged people not to speculate about the circumstances of the student’s death or circulate unverified information.

“The Wolmer’s family stands together in grief and will continue to support the student’s loved ones in the days ahead,” the board said.

President of the National Parent Teachers Association, Stewart Jacobs, described the loss as most unfortunate.

"A life loss is never easy to embrace. Moreso, the life loss of one so young makes the impact of death even more painful," he said, noting that the association extends its condolence to the family and the Wolmer’s community.

"The untimely passing of the student is indeed a frightening experience for the entire PTA family and Jamaica. We are an extended village; and regardless, we are comforted that death represents a life changed, and not one ended," said Jacobs.

"The NPTAJ shall pray for the repose of his soul and the comfort of his family."

- Corey Robinson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.