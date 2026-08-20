US, Jamaica sign Status of Forces Agreement to strengthen security cooperation

The Governments of Jamaica and the United States have signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), establishing a framework for deeper military and security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement sets out the terms under which members of the US armed forces may be temporarily present in Jamaica for mutually agreed activities, including training exercises, joint operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The signing builds on decades of security cooperation between the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the US military, including joint training, professional exchanges and other regional security initiatives.

The agreement follows discussions between US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, during the Americas Counter Cartels Coalition Forum in Panama on August 12.

According to a joint statement released on Thursday, the SOFA sends a message to criminal organisations that Jamaica and the United States are committed to expanding cooperation in the fight against groups involved in trafficking guns, drugs and people, including narco-terrorists.

Jamaica now joins more than 120 countries that have similar agreements with the United States.

Both governments say the agreement will provide a modern and predictable framework for cooperation in regional security, defence and disaster response, while reinforcing their commitment to peace and shared security interests.

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