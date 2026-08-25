Jason Arday planned Jamaica visit to encourage parents of autistic children

The late Cambridge professor Jason Arday was set to deliver a message of hope to Jamaican parents of autistic children before his untimely death, organisers of the Hope, Tools and Tomorrow Autism Summit have revealed.

Arday, who made history in 2023 as the University of Cambridge’s youngest Black professor, had agreed to be the keynote speaker at the inaugural summit, which was originally scheduled for April 18 during Autism Awareness Month. The event was later moved to November to coincide with Parent Month after organisers realised the April date conflicted with an event being organised by the Jamaica Autism Support Association.

Petrina Francis Taylor, one of the summit’s organisers, said the event was conceived to reassure parents that an autism diagnosis does not have to determine the limits of their children’s future.

“At the heart of our Summit was the extraordinary story of Professor Jason Arday,” Francis Taylor told The Gleaner.

Arday’s own life, she said, embodied the possibilities the summit sought to highlight. He did not speak until he was 11, learned to read and write at 18, earned a PhD at about 30, and eventually became a professor at one of the world’s leading universities.

“When I first learned of his story, I saw in it the very essence of what we wanted the summit to represent: hope, possibility and the importance of never allowing society to determine the limits of a child’s potential,” Francis Taylor said.

She and her friend, marketing professional Latoya Grindley, subsequently approached Arday about participating in the summit.

According to Francis Taylor, Arday was enthusiastic about visiting Jamaica. He told the organisers that his children have Jamaican roots through their mother and that he was looking forward to making the trip.

His planned visit was to extend beyond the autism summit. He had also agreed to address students at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, with arrangements being facilitated by Francis Taylor’s husband, UWI lecturer Dr Orville Taylor.

Arday accepted the November date but reportedly made one request: that it not be changed again.

“He told us that he would begin promoting his memoir in August and that his schedule would become extremely busy. We gave him our word. Sadly, we will never have the opportunity to welcome him to Jamaica,” Francis Taylor said.

For Francis Taylor, however, Arday’s importance to the summit went far beyond his academic achievements.

She recalled a conversation with him in which he cautioned against portraying autism solely through stories of exceptional accomplishment. Despite the milestones he had achieved, Arday stressed the difficulties faced by autistic people and their families and urged the organisers not to romanticise autism.

“He spoke about the struggles,” Francis Taylor said, noting that Arday also discussed the devastatingly high suicide rate among autistic people and the realities that often remain hidden behind celebrated stories of success.

That conversation left a lasting impression on the organisers.

“Hope must never mean ignoring the struggle,” was the essence of the message they took from their discussion with him.

Francis Taylor said Arday’s story was powerful not simply because he became a Cambridge professor, but because of the obstacles he had overcome along the way.

For Jamaican parents confronting uncertainty after an autism diagnosis, she believes his life offers an important message.

“For the parents sitting at home wondering, ‘What will my child’s future look like?’ Jason’s life offered a powerful answer: Never give up on possibility,” she said.

Arday’s death came shortly after he stepped down from his position amid controversy surrounding plagiarism allegations and questions about his academic achievements. He denied the allegations.

The University of Cambridge faced intense scrutiny over the affair, with hundreds of media reports published during the controversy.

Cambridge Chancellor Lord Chris Smith subsequently criticised what he described as a “racist feeding frenzy” surrounding Arday, while maintaining that academic standards and integrity must be upheld.

Arday had also been targeted by Nathan Cofnas, a former Cambridge researcher who has described himself as a “race realist” and has argued that biology contributes to differences in intelligence between racial groups, explicitly stating that whites are superior to Blacks in academia.

The controversy generated widespread debate about race, academic standards and the treatment of Black scholars in Britain.

Thousands of people later attended a vigil in support of Arday following his death.

For Francis Taylor, though, the professor’s most enduring legacy may be the message he intended to bring to Jamaica: that hope must coexist with an honest recognition of struggle.

That message, she said, will remain central to the Hope, Tools and Tomorrow Autism Summit when it is held in November.

erica.virtue@gleanerjm.com