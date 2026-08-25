St Catherine farmer charged with murder after alleged fatal stabbing of bus conductor

A St Catherine farmer who was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a bus conductor last year has been arrested and charged with murder.

Veral Morris, otherwise called ‘Maio’, 35, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ricardo Powell, otherwise called ‘Red Bull’, of Portmore, St Catherine.

Morris, who was wanted by the police, was arrested by members of the St Mary Police Division in Fort Stewart District on Sunday. He was subsequently escorted to St Catherine.

He was charged a day later, following a question-and-answer session.

Allegations are that about 5:45 pm on November 11, 2025, Morris and Powell had an altercation along White Church Street in Spanish Town.

Morris is alleged to have used a knife to stab Powell multiple times to his upper body before fleeing the scene.

Powell was assisted to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.