Spanish Town man fatally shot after reportedly pointing gun at police

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the fatal shooting of an unidentified man during an alleged armed confrontation with the police in St Catherine on Monday.

Reports are that about 8:15 am, police personnel conducted a cordon-and-search operation in Long Lane off March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

As the team approached a premises, the man was reportedly observed standing at the door before retreating inside the dwelling.

The team reportedly identified themselves while tactically approaching the house.

The man is said to have emerged and pointed a gun at the police.

The police took defensive action and fired, hitting the man, who fell.

He was found with a Patriot 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing five 9mm cartridges.

He was assisted to Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.