St Catherine North records 43 per cent decline in murders, lowest in 30 years

The St Catherine North Police Division is recording a significant decline in murders, with Senior Superintendent of Police Hopeton Nicholson describing the development as a sign of improved safety and security.

Nicholson, who heads the St Catherine North Division, said the area has recorded a 43 per cent reduction in murders, representing the lowest number of killings recorded since the division was established 30 years ago.

He was speaking on Sunday at the launch of the St John Heights Neighbourhood Watch, where he highlighted what he described as growing public confidence and improved security.

"Incidents of crime have decline, public confidence has strengthened and residents are able to go about their daily lives with greater sense of security," Nicholson told the gathering.

According to the senior police officer, St Catherine North currently ranks 10th among the 19 geographic police divisions in the country in terms of its crime situation.

He pointed to the return of greater economic and social activity at night as evidence of increased confidence among residents.

"Commerce has increased to include night commerce. Now you find market vendors and taxi operators operating until 11:00 pm, and midnight in some instances. Persons are able to take taxis, buy foodstuff and go home safely," he continued, adding that this represented progress in nation-building and with regard to safety and security.

Nicholson also issued a warning to criminals who may believe they can enter the division and commit offences without consequences.

He said the police are making significant progress in solving reported crimes, citing a 133 per cent clear-up rate for crimes committed in St Catherine North.

The senior superintendent commended residents of St John Heights and surrounding communities for their contribution to crime prevention and reduction, as well as their continued commitment to being law-abiding citizens.

A major highlight of Sunday's event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the police and residents of St John Heights, formalising their partnership in community safety and crime prevention.

The event also featured the unveiling of the St John Heights Neighbourhood Watch sign, marking the official launch of the community's organised effort to work alongside the police in maintaining safety and security.

- Ruddy Mathison

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