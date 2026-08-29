“Dervan made the diaspora feel seen, heard, and connected.”

Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora woke Friday morning to news that Dervan Malcolm, the popular host of The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online, heard Saturdays on Power 106 FM, had died.

The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online gave a voice not only to Jamaicans doing well in the diaspora, but also connected the Jamaican community abroad to its homeland. It also highlighted Jamaican businesses, whether start-up or established, while spotlighting members of the diaspora who had made, or were making, their mark on the societies of their adopted countries.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from across the world for Malcolm, who would have turned 51 on October 13 this year.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said he was saddened by the passing of the veteran broadcaster.

“For more than 30 years, Jamaicans listened to Dervan’s calm, distinct and trusted voice. Through his work at Power 106 FM and especially his programme ‘Both Sides of the Story’, he created space for meaningful conversations on the issues that mattered to Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora,” the prime minister said.

According to Holness, Malcolm was a consummate communicator who used his platform to inform, educate and empower.

“His commitment to public discourse, road safety, child protection, entrepreneurship and the Jamaican diaspora reflected a deep desire to make a positive difference,” he said.

Holness extended his sincere condolences to Malcolm’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider media fraternity.

“Jamaica has lost a respected broadcaster and a distinctive voice whose contribution will not be forgotten,” said the prime minister.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, in its tribute, said that throughout his distinguished career, Malcolm was a familiar and valued presence at many of the ministry’s engagements, lending his voice and skill to several activities as moderator and master of ceremonies.

“These included the 10th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and the launches of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council, among others. We are grateful for his years of support and engagement with the ministry and Jamaica’s diaspora. He will be greatly missed,” the ministry said.

The People’s National Party, in its tribute issued by Nekeisha Burchell, shadow minister for culture and information, described Malcolm as a super talent and master of the broadcast craft.

“Dervan Malcolm was blessed with a powerful, silky voice, but his gift went far beyond the quality of his voice. He was poised, controlled and totally unruffled behind the microphone, with a signature style that was unmistakably his own. He was among that early generation of broadcasters who helped to shape Power 106 and define it as an informative, accessible, middle-of-the-road station where Jamaicans could engage seriously with the issues of the day while still being entertained,” Burchell said.

Noting that his extraordinary range distinguished him even among accomplished broadcasters, she said “he was an adept voice impersonator who could portray characters with remarkable ease and precision, and his command of Spanish was another dimension of his talent.”

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group said Malcolm’s impact on journalism and public service earned him numerous local and international accolades in recognition of his dedication to the Jamaican people.

“Yet, beyond the awards and achievements, Dervan will be remembered for the respect, admiration, and friendship he inspired among colleagues, listeners, stakeholders, and communities both at home and abroad,” stated the media group at which he worked.

“Dervan’s passion for journalism, unwavering dedication to public service, and pursuit of excellence earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and listeners alike. His legacy will endure through the countless lives he impacted and the significant contributions he made to broadcasting over more than three decades.”

The group extended its deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family, friends, and loved ones.

The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), in its tribute, noted that Malcolm, during his 31 years of service to RJRGLEANER’s Independent Radio Company, built a reputation as a consummate professional, a trusted journalist, and a passionate advocate for public education and national development.

Beginning his broadcasting career on October 24, 1993, while still a student and head boy at Calabar High School, Malcolm quickly distinguished himself through his talent, discipline and commitment to excellence. His journey into broadcasting was rooted in his success in the performing arts, including his participation in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Festival of the Performing Arts.

Throughout his distinguished career, he served in several key roles, including news presenter and editor, sportscaster, talk-show producer and executive producer of programmes. In 2007, he launched and hosted ‘Both Sides of the Story’ on Power 106, a programme that became synonymous with informed and balanced public discourse. Through that platform, Malcolm sought to educate, empower and enlighten listeners while championing entrepreneurship and civic engagement.

His impact extended well beyond the studio. He was a strong advocate for road safety, child protection and issues affecting Jamaicans living overseas. His dedication to the Jamaican diaspora earned him numerous accolades, including the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations’ Diaspora Ambassador in Media Award and the Team Jamaica Bickle Award for his service, journalism and commitment to diaspora-related issues.

“His work was also recognised by the City of Los Angeles and the Jamaica Awareness Association of California,” the PAJ said.

As host of The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online, Malcolm strengthened links between Jamaicans at home and abroad, bringing community stories and shared experiences to audiences around the world, the media organisations noted.

Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s consul general to New York, who worked closely with Malcolm during his tenure as consul general in Miami, said the media giant had done so much over the years.

Mair said he served selflessly with class and distinction all over the world.

“He edu-trained his listeners and was fiercely loyal to the upliftment of our diaspora,” said Mair.

Dr Karren Dunkley, former Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member for the Northeast USA, said Malcolm’s death represented “a tremendous loss not only to Jamaican journalism, but to the worldwide Jamaican family he served so faithfully”.

“For those of us who have served in the Jamaican diaspora, Dervan was much more than an outstanding journalist. He was our partner, our advocate, and one of the important bridges connecting Jamaicans abroad with the homeland,” Dunkley added.

Through The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online, Malcolm deliberately created space for diaspora voices and carried his broadcasts into Jamaican communities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and beyond.

“What distinguished Dervan was his understanding that journalism is ultimately public service. He listened. He asked questions. He created space for differing perspectives. And importantly, for those of us living outside Jamaica, he understood that geography did not diminish our Jamaican identity or our commitment to nation-building,” she added.

“Dervan made the diaspora feel seen, heard, and connected.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com