Whale carcass removed from Salt Marsh waters as NEPA maintains caution warning

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says a whale carcass that attracted sharks and large crowds to Salt Marsh, Trelawny, has been successfully removed from the nearshore area and towed offshore.

The operation was carried out by boat captains and crews contracted by NEPA, following an earlier advisory warning members of the public to avoid entering the affected waters after sharks were observed feeding on the carcass.

In a follow-up advisory on Monday, NEPA said the intervention was intended to remove the carcass from the vicinity of the shoreline and reduce the potential for interactions between members of the public and sharks or other marine scavengers attracted to the remains.

Following the operation, the contracted crews conducted a follow-up inspection of the area for any residual whale remains. According to NEPA, no remains were visible at the surface at the time of the inspection.

Despite the removal, the agency is urging people to continue exercising caution and to follow the precautionary measures outlined in its earlier advisory until further guidance is issued.

Members of the public are being advised to avoid entering the affected waters and not to approach, feed, provoke, throw objects at or otherwise interfere with marine wildlife.

NEPA also reminded people that sharks and marine mammals should be observed from a safe distance and should not be handled or disturbed.

The agency said any subsequent sighting of a marine mammal carcass or associated remains near the coastline should be reported promptly, with the location and photographs provided where they can be obtained safely.

Members of the public are being warned not to attempt to handle, move or relocate any remains.

The carcass was first reported in the area on Friday, when the dead whale was seen near the shoreline, attracting motorists and residents. Eyewitnesses said the whale had been spotted in the sea at about 5:00 pm before washing ashore.

READ: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20260919/dead-whale-washes-ashore-trelawny-causes-major-traffic-buildup

Some witnesses also reported seeing a shark near the carcass and said it appeared to have bitten a section of the whale’s fin.

The sighting drew significant attention, with motorists stopping to observe the large marine mammal. The resulting traffic congestion reportedly stretched for miles along the roadway between St James and Trelawny, while members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were also present as crowds gathered.

At the time, it was not immediately clear what species of whale was involved or what had caused its death.

In its earlier advisory on the weekend, NEPA said the presence of sharks and marine mammals in Jamaican waters was a natural occurrence and that the feeding activity was part of a natural ecological process.

The agency explained that sharks play an important role in marine ecosystems by consuming dead or weakened animals and helping to remove decaying organic matter and recycle nutrients.

NEPA also said reddish discolouration observed in the water was likely associated with blood and tissue released during feeding and should not automatically be interpreted as pollution.

The agency thanked the contracted boat captains and crews for their assistance and members of the public for their cooperation.

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