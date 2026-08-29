Pray for rains, JUGC urges

The Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC) has called on citizens to pray and seek divine intervention to help break the severe drought that has triggered water restrictions in several parishes.

Jamaica has experienced significantly below-average rainfall over the past three months, a period when the country would normally get rainfall needed to recharge aquifers, replenish wells, rivers and storage facilities.

Experts say the El Niño phenomenon is one of the main factors contributing to the prevailing dry conditions.

An order has since been implemented by the National Water Commission prohibiting residents in seven parishes from using piped water to wash vehicles, water lawns and other non-essential activities.

The affected parishes are Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland, St Mary, St Ann and St Catherine.

The JUGC said it was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the drought on businesses, livelihoods and agriculture and urged the church and the wider population to “respond prayerfully, responsibly and compassionately”.

“Let us seek God together for sufficient and sustained rainfall to replenish our water sources, restore the land and bring relief to affected communities,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

It urged citizens to pray that God will graciously send the rains and also to pray for the farmers, families, communities and businesses whose livelihoods and daily lives are being severely impacted by the drought.

“May God have mercy upon our nation, send rain upon our land and help us to act responsibly and care faithfully for one another during this difficult season,” the JUGC said.

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