US authorities seize over 22,000 artefacts

United States (US) authorities have seized more than 22,000 artefacts as part of an ongoing investigation into global antiquities smuggling.

It’s believed to be the largest such seizure in American history.

Authorities say preliminary evaluations indicate that some of the objects may have originated from ancient civilizations dating back between 1,000 and 5,000 years ago from sites across Europe, Africa and the Levant as well as the Eastern Mediterranean.

However, investigators cautioned that the identification and authentication process for the items will take time.

Among the items being evaluated are coins, terracotta pots and vases, statues, weapons, jewellery, trinkets and mosaic picture frames.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says the investigation seeks to stop the black-market trade in ancient artefacts that could fund nefarious activities, preserve the history and cultures associated with them and return them to their countries of origin.

“The artefacts in this case that are determined to be genuine will be one of a kind, and HSI wants to take every step necessary to ensure a civilization’s history is preserved for generations to come,” said a senior US official.

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