Hello Mi Neighbour | Learn to say sorry

It is never right, even to think that we are always right. It is therefore always right to humble ourselves and apologise whenever we find ourselves in the wrong, not that we are always wrong! Neighbours who admit when they are wrong and apologise show emotional maturity rather than weakness. Are you, or do you have, such a neighbour? Let’s get to work!

Believing that you never make mistakes prevents you from learning or changing for the better! And, oh, how this world needs people who are always striving to be at their utmost best at all times: committing to continuous personal growth, high standards and doing their absolute best for the benefit of others without hurting anyone!

Talking about hurting others, to the many perfectionist husbands, wives, children, co-workers, church brethren, motorists, etc, refusing to take blame not only harms interpersonal relationships but is also an attempt at denying your humanity and insulting your Maker. That’s treading on dangerous ground!

And, a word to the proud: you may be a misfit in society, as apologising may be too much of a stretch for you. Apologies help to keep our society calm. Pride tricks the proud into thinking that an apology is a loss instead of a step forward. Actually, sincere apologies have the opposite effect!

Owning up to a mistake takes courage, honesty and self-awareness, and builds character. A sincere apology helps to heal broken trust, clears the air, and resolves conflicts. Hope I am helping you! Accepting a fault lets you focus on improving instead of making excuses and stifling growth.

Refusal to apologise because of pride typically leads to permanent relationship erosion, persistent resentment, and emotional withdrawal from the wronged party. Winsome became hostile when she was confronted by Winston over a matter for which she refused to take accountability. Her refusal signalled to Winston that his feelings did not matter, thus breaking the foundation of safety that they both enjoyed. Instead of remaining ‘Winners’, they became lonely losers.

Many relationships end or fade entirely because neither side can bridge the gap left by an unaddressed wrong. Without an acknowledgement of fault, the person who was hurt struggles to process the event and move forward smoothly.

Victims often experience confusion and internal anxiety, questioning their own perception of what happened. The wronged party eventually stops seeking repair and learns to protect their own peace by walking away or limiting contact. Selfishness!

By choosing to protect their ego over the connection, they isolate themselves and miss out on personal growth. They often rely on externalising blame or denying facts to avoid deep-seated feelings of shame. And, what about forgiveness, which can make a vast difference?

A little brawta to lighten your day:

John was not making a lot of money but he was making a lot of difference in the lives of others, to the extent that they were making a lot of money and, for that, he was happy! Hats off to the ‘Johns’.

KINDLY HELP A NEIGHBOUR FROM THE LIST BELOW

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Bed

• Food

• Help with medication

• Financial assistance to start a little business

To help, please call Silton Townsend at 876-649-9636 or 876-884-3866, or deposit to account number 351044276 at NCB. Alternatively, send donations to Hello Neighbour, c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10. PayPal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com Visit: hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Silton Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.