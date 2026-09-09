St Ann Municipal Corporation recognises two centenarians

The St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC), through its Civic Affairs and Community Relations Committee, recently honoured two of the parish’s centenarians.

Ilsa Maud Hinds and Olga Guillermina Small-Williams were recognised on August 10 and August 21, respectively, for reaching the milestone of 100 years.

Hinds, who lives in Faith’s Pen, Moneague, was born on March 15, 1925, while Small-Williams, who resides in Salem, Runaway Bay, was born on November 8, 1925.

Both women attributed their longevity to their strong Christian faith and belief in God.

Present at the ceremony honouring Hinds were Councillor Lloyd Garrick, who represents the Moneague Division; chairman of the SAMC’s Civic Affairs and Community Relations Committee, Councillor Genevor Gordon-Bailey; Councillor Paul McFarlane of the Calderwood Division; members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force; and representatives of the Faith’s Pen Senior Citizens Association.

The team that visited Small-Williams was led by Councillor Claudette Brown, who represents the Sturge Town Division and serves as deputy chairman of the Civic Affairs and Community Relations Committee. The team also included Deputy Mayor of St Ann’s Bay Cardell Wickham and Councillor Marlene Thompson-Kenyon of the Borobridge Division.

Each centenarian received a plaque, gift basket, care package, and certificate. Family members expressed appreciation for the recognition bestowed on their matriarchs.