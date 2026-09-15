News September 15 2026
Fire destroys house in Spanish Town, six left homeless
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A house along Old Market Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine that was destroyed by a fire on September 15, 2026.
Six people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed a house in Spanish Town, St Catherine, early Tuesday morning.
Reports are that about 2 o’clock, fire was seen coming from a section of the dwelling, which is located along Old Market Street.
The blaze rapidly engulfed the entire structure.
Two units from the Spanish Town Fire Department responded and put out the blaze.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
- Rasbert Turner
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