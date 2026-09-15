Fire destroys house in Spanish Town, six left homeless

Six people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed a house in Spanish Town, St Catherine, early Tuesday morning.

Reports are that about 2 o’clock, fire was seen coming from a section of the dwelling, which is located along Old Market Street.

The blaze rapidly engulfed the entire structure.

Two units from the Spanish Town Fire Department responded and put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

- Rasbert Turner

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