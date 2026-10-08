Funeral service for veteran journalist Balford Henry this Saturday

The funeral service for veteran journalist Balford Henry will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 11:00 am at Kencot Christian Fellowship in St Andrew.

Interment will follow at Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine.

A wake will be held on Friday, October 9, at 19 Debbie Avenue in Edgewater, Portmore.

Henry, 74, died in hospital on Monday, September 14 following a brief illness.

He is being remembered for more than five decades of journalism, covering Parliament, politics, industrial relations, the economy and entertainment.

His career began at The Gleaner in 1971 and included work with The Jamaica Observer and the Jamaica Information Service, as well as media organisations in the United States.

Henry was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer in 2011 for his contribution to journalism. He also received several Press Association of Jamaica awards, including recognition for his coverage of reggae icon Bob Marley’s funeral in 1981.

Although recently retired, Henry continued writing freelance for The Jamaica Observer until his death, leaving behind a distinguished legacy in Jamaican journalism.

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