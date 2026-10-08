Five decades on the beat: Remembering veteran journalist Balford Henry

For more than five decades, Balford Henry carried a notebook, a tape recorder and an insatiable curiosity into some of the most important spaces where Jamaica’s story was being written.

From the chambers of Parliament to the front lines of industrial disputes, from election centres to entertainment events, the veteran journalist was rarely far from the action.

Yet, for those who knew Henry, his greatest contribution was not simply the stories he wrote. It was the seriousness with which he approached journalism, the accuracy he demanded of himself, and the access he used to help Jamaicans understand the decisions, struggles and achievements shaping their country.

As tributes pour in following his passing on September 14, persons across media, entertainment, the trade union movement and Parliament are remembering a man whose quiet demeanour concealed a formidable professional discipline.

President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, tells JIS News that Henry was a familiar and respected presence at Parliament, where he worked for various media organisations.

He says he had a “formidable knowledge” of parliamentary practice and history.

“He was always approachable,” he says, noting that for many young Parliamentarians, it was Henry who first put their name in print.

For retired Editor-in-Chief of The Gleaner, Wyvolyn Gager, Henry represented the kind of reporter every newsroom valued. When she joined the newspaper, Henry was already there.

Later, as News Editor, she assigned and edited his work and saw first-hand the discipline that made him exceptional. “He was very cooperative and very respectful,” she says.

Gager says Henry could be described as a “great beat reporter”, particularly in the demanding areas of Parliament and industrial relations. She remembers him walking from Parliament on Duke Street to The Gleaner’s offices on North Street and immediately going to his computer to begin filing stories.

“He was a news editor’s dream because he was filing quickly, he was doing it accurately, and he was producing tightly written copy,” she says.

Parliamentary reporting, she explains, required much more than simply listening to speeches. A reporter had to sit for hours, absorb complicated arguments and then translate parliamentary language into clear information that ordinary Jamaicans could understand.

The farmer in Christiana had to know how what happened in Parliament could affect his life and his family, she says, noting that that responsibility was something Henry understood.

Former Gleaner colleague Wilton Dyer agrees, telling JIS News that Henry’s commitment to his craft was evident in the way he approached every assignment.

“He was conscientious. He did what the job required of him,” Dyer recalls, describing Henry as a focused and efficient reporter who could return from Parliament and quickly produce his copy.

‘A DEDICATION TO THE FACTS’

Former Associate Editor of The Gleaner, Franklyn McKnight, remembers a journalist whose dedication to Parliament was almost uncanny.

He recalls Henry returning to the newsroom after long sittings of the House, sometimes late into the night, and immediately immersing himself in the task of producing his story.

“He had a dedication to the facts... . It's almost as if he felt himself in charge and, therefore, it had to be correct,” McKnight says.

Henry understood that the following day’s newspaper depended on his work, particularly during an era when Parliament was a major source of national news and The Gleaner was a principal vehicle through which Jamaicans followed the nation’s business.

Former parliamentary reporter and veteran journalist Earl Moxam tells JIS News that Henry brought experience, knowledge and a deep understanding of Jamaican society to his parliamentary reporting.

“He knew his craft. He understood the intricate details of parliamentary proceedings and he was also very knowledgeable about the various portfolios,” Moxam says.

That knowledge enabled Henry to report legislative matters “comprehensively and coherently”, particularly during periods when significant events were unfolding in Jamaica.

Moxam believes Henry’s body of work also highlights an important responsibility for the journalism fraternity – preserving the contributions of journalists who have documented the nation’s history.

He says Henry’s family can take comfort in knowing that his work “made a significant contribution to our democracy”.

Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Giovanni Dennis, where Henry worked as Consulting Editor from 2009 to 2012 and as Fact Checking Officer from April to September 2024, said that the agency “is proud to have been a place where Balford Henry chose to display his brilliance and professionalism”.

“We are thankful for the contribution he made to maintaining our journalistic standards and the agency’s continued success. We extend condolences to his family and friends who are grieving his loss at this time,” he said.

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), St Patrice Ennis, remembers Henry as a journalist who understood industrial relations not merely as an observer but as someone who had experienced the trade union environment.

Ennis says Henry was a delegate of Union of Technical, Administrative and Supervisory Personnel (UTASP), the bargaining unit at The Gleaner, and participated in negotiations and other union activities.

That personal understanding gave Henry an intimate knowledge of industrial relations, which was well respected by trade union leaders.

“When we got a call from him for insight or perspective, I don't think any union officer would ignore that call because they know how important Balford Henry was,” he says.

CALM, HUMBLE AND APPROACHABLE

The entertainment industry also remembers Henry with affection.

Papa Michigan, of the duo Michigan and Smiley, fondly remembers Henry covering them during the early stages of their careers.

He says Henry was covering Jamaican music long before many of today’s prominent artistes entered the business.

He remembers Henry reporting on legendary figures, including Dennis Brown and The Wailers.

“He was a journalist that was on top of things,” Papa Michigan says, describing him as calm, humble and approachable. His questions, he recalls, were carefully chosen.

“He has done his research,” Papa Michigan says. “When the story is written, you realise why it was asked.”

“Thanks for letting your pen describe events and artistes and putting Michigan and Smiley on the map. The music industry salutes you immensely.”

Senior Business Reporter at The Gleaner and University of the West Indies (UWI), lecturer Neville Graham tells JIS News that Henry has an inquisitive mind, always asking questions and learning.

“You would see a brow become knitted and then you'd wonder what is he thinking until the question comes,” Graham recalls.

QUIET, STUDIOUS AND PROTECTIVE

His sister, Claudia Henry Roland, tells JIS News that her older brother was quiet, studious and protective.

Born in 1952, Henry grew up reading, studying and keeping largely to himself. He attended St Francis Primary School, before moving on to Wolmer’s.

“He was a very good student,” she remembers.

His career began at The Gleaner in 1971 and included work with the Jamaica Observer, New York Daily News, WLIB Radio in New York, Reggae Times and the Overseas Gleaner and Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Henry Roland says that the family was immensely proud when her older brother’s name began appearing in newspapers and, later, when he was recognised nationally.

He earned numerous honours for his journalism, including Press Association of Jamaica awards for his reporting on Jamaican youths in Britain’s inner cities, the funeral of reggae icon Bob Marley, and the feature ‘Fall of a Superstar’ on singer Junior Byles.

He was also recognised internationally for entertainment reporting and, in 2011, was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class for distinguished service to his profession.

Henry died in a hospital on Monday, September 14, following a brief illness at the age of 74.

A funeral service for the late journalist will be held on Saturday, October 10, beginning at 11:00 am, at Kencot Christian Fellowship in St Andrew. Interment will follow at Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine.

A wake will be held on Friday, October 9, at 19 Debbie Avenue in Edgewater in Portmore, St Catherine.

- Jamaica Information Service. Email feedback to editorial@gleanerjm.com