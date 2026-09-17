Three men charged for 2016 Denham Town murder freed due to absent witness

Three men from Denham Town in Kingston who were charged for the shooting death of a man in the community almost 10 years ago were on Wednesday freed in the Home Circuit Court for want of prosecution after the sole witness failed to appear in court.

Orlando Logan, otherwise called ‘Jim Brown’, Davian Newman, alias ‘Deedie’, and Norris Brown, otherwise called ‘Gunsmoke’, all of Blount Street addresses, were charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Dead is 33-year-old Nordel Parkes of Blount Street in Denham Town, Kingston.

When the matter came up for trial on Wednesday before Justice Leighton Pusey, the sole eyewitness was absent.

The attorneys for the accused then applied for a dismissal, which the court granted, freeing the men.

It was being alleged that about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2016, Parkes was sitting on a wall along Blount Street in Denham Town in Kingston when he was pounced upon by three gunmen, who shot him fatally.

He was found lying under a mango tree with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital.

An investigation was launched, which resulted in Brown, Newman and Morris being charged.

Donahue Martin, Patrick Peterkin, Ayisha Robb-Cunningham and Shamar Hanson represented the accused.

- Rasbert Turner

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