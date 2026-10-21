64 PEP students awarded government scholarships valued over $7 million

Sixty-four students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations in 2025 and 2026 have been awarded government scholarships valued more than $7 million.

Recipients of named government scholarships received $180,000 each, while other students were awarded $100,000 each.

The awards were presented at the Annual PEP Scholarship Awards Ceremony, held at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew on Tuesday, under the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence: Inspiring Futures’.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, who delivered the main address, said the ceremony was a celebration of some of the brightest minds in Jamaica.

“I want you to remember that you are [among] the best. When you get this scholarship today, what the country’s saying to you is that we believe in you and we’re expecting big things from you,” she said.

The minister noted that the Grade Six PEP results over the last two years have been very encouraging.

She said this year’s performance was particularly noteworthy, especially considering the significant disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“We delivered results that were better than the previous year, even with a hurricane. So it showed us encouraging evidence that we’re making progress in improving learning outcomes across Jamaica,” Morris Dixon said.

She also shared that all the students present were COVID-19 learners, having navigated the challenges of adjusting to online learning.

“We know the learning losses that occurred during COVID… and then you also had to go through hurricanes. You had [Hurricane] Beryl and then Hurricane Melissa. You have had to do so much and have to overcome so much already at this age… but you’ve done it really well. Despite all these disruptions, you’ve been resilient,” Minister Morris Dixon stated.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas Gayle, said the students had demonstrated that brilliance is not a matter of chance but rather the result of deliberate choices, discipline and strong character.

“You represent the absolute vanguard of Jamaica’s future. This scholarship is the Government’s solemn promise to you. It is our way of saying we see your spark, we believe in your vision, and we will pave the way for your potential to run freely,” she pointed out.

Thomas Gayle encouraged the scholars to remain curious and resilient, and to remember the grit that brought them to this point when faced with challenges.

The eight recipients of named government scholarships are Shomari Harrison and Damarcus Bennett, who were awarded the Marcus Garvey Scholarship; Jasonnia Beadle and Haley Saunders, who received the JAG Smith Scholarship; Nathaniel Brooks and Nalani Bailey, who earned the George William Gordon Scholarship; and Nathanael Stewart and Denisha Smith, who were awarded the Paul Bogle Scholarship.

Government of Jamaica scholarships were also awarded to 28 boys and 28 girls.

The boys awarded include Jacob Salazar, Yori Vanriel, Darien Hudlin, Kyle Stewart, Dejaun Williams, Jayden Choi, Kristian Campbell, Rafi Duncan, Rhys James, James Whittingham, Jaxon James, Najhaun Morris, Orlando Zinck, Gabriel Clark, Adam Simpson, Alex Rainford, Gaville Goburn, Rhys Hanson, Liam Russell, Carson Campbell, Noah Thwaites, Kailani Brown, David Dunkley, Khael Davis, Derwin Hamil, Tanner Reid, Brandon Crookendale and Malique Elvy.

The girls are Xia Nunes, Christina Magnus, Ariana-Marie Daniels, Sujanne Smith, Akeela Waisome, Anniya McDonald, Ashli-Rai Goodall, Briona Hall, Avery Blagrove, Katalia Smikle, Nia Peddie, Suri Edwards, Skyler Lafayette, Jahneal Kennedy, Sarah Stimpson, Anushka Wisdom, Khaleesi Sherman, Sarita Desai, Hayley Harvey, Najaa Rattray, Emilia-Rose Leake, Aria Thomas, Zaria Stern, Carissa Chin, Tahlia Brown, Tenese Mowatt, Madison Murray and Hailey Cadogan.

- JIS

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