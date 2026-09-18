Jamaican men in Antigua charged over ganja seizure remanded

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Three Jamaican men in Antigua will go back to court on November 25 after they were arrested during a police sting operation on September 14 and charged with several drug-related offences.

The accused – Aljermin McLean, 25, Joshua Newton, 21, and Elvis Smith, 54, appeared before a magistrate’s court on Thursday, jointly charged with possession of the controlled substance, possession with intent to supply and possession with intent to transfer.

The court heard that the three men were arrested following a police sting operation in September and found to be in possession of 26.4 pounds of marijuana valued at EC$$79,000.

All three men, who were not represented at court, have been remanded to prison until the case resumes on November 25 for mention and a case management report.

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