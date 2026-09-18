Dead whale washes ashore in Trelawny, causes major traffic buildup

A dead whale washed ashore at Salt Marsh in Trelawny on Friday, attracting curious onlookers and causing significant traffic congestion along the roadway between St James and Trelawny.

According to eyewitnesses, the whale was seen in the sea at about 5:00 pm before its carcass washed up along the shoreline.

Some witnesses also reported seeing a shark near the carcass and said it appeared to have bitten a section of the whale’s fin.

The sight of the large marine mammal drew the attention of motorists travelling through the area, with some stopping to observe the carcass.

The resulting congestion reportedly stretched for miles along the roadway leading from St James into Trelawny.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were also at the scene as the crowd of curious motorists and residents gathered.

It was not immediately clear what species of whale was involved or what caused its death. There was also no immediate official word on whether the carcass would be examined or removed by the relevant authorities.

The National Fisheries Authority is responsible for fisheries research, monitoring and conservation in Jamaica.

Further details are expected as authorities assess the situation.

- Ashley Anguin

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