Former policeman remanded on murder charge over 2022 Gregory Park shooting

Former policeman Charles Wray Williams, who has been charged with murder arising from an incident in Gregory Park, St Catherine, four years ago, was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Tyrone McDonald of ‘Gulf’ in Gregory Park, Portmore in St Catherine, who was fatally shot on September 18, 2022.

McDonald was allegedly shot during a police operation in the community at about 7:50 am.

Police had reported that the team came under fire from two men and the officers returned fire. McDonald was shot and injured during the incident and was subsequently hospitalised at Spanish Town Hospital, where he died on October 5, 2022.

When Williams appeared in court, his attorney, Orville Morgan, told the court that he was minded to apply for bail.

Morgan said Williams had voluntarily returned to Jamaica before he was arrested.

Presiding Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle told the lawyer that a social inquiry report would be conducted and that Williams’ criminal record was being requested as part of the proceedings.

Williams was ordered remanded until October 27 for case management.

Williams had reportedly resigned from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and migrated with his family to the United States.

He returned to Jamaica on Wednesday and was accosted by members of the Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, who executed a warrant for his arrest on the murder charge.

- Rasbert Turner

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