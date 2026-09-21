16-year-old boy electrocuted while picking coconuts in Clarendon

A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was reportedly electrocuted at his home in Gimme-Me-Bit, Clarendon, on Sunday.

He has been identified as Rishane Roberts, a student of Garvey Maceo High School in the parish.

According to reports, about 9:00 am, Roberts was on the roof of a shop at his home, using an iron pipe to pick coconuts when the pipe became entangled in an overhead electrical wire.

The contact reportedly sent an electrical current through the pipe, resulting in Roberts being electrocuted.

His mother heard a commotion outside and rushed to investigate, where she found her son on the roof, and pulled him down.

Roberts was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenager reportedly had no known medical illness.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a case of death by misadventure.

- Olivia Brown

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