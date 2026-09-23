Men fined $50,000 each for urinating in public

Two Spanish Town men were each fined $50,000 in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to urinating in public.

Othniel Jobson and Oshane Simpson were charged with littering in a public place under Section 46 of the National Solid Waste Management Agency Act.

The men pleaded guilty when they appeared before Parish Court Judge Genetta Smikle.

They were each fined $50,000 or 30 days in prison.

The court heard that on August 14, the men were apprehended by the police after they were allegedly seen urinating along sections of Burke Road in Spanish Town.

The men were told that littering in public spaces is a serious offence and were warned against such behaviour.

– Rasbert Turner

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