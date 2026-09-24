US vision mission comes good for Westmoreland students

Western Bureau:

Of the 196 students examined during a recent vision mission to the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy in Westmoreland, about 50 per cent of them were found to be in need of corrective glasses, according to the Lions of Michigan Foundation.

The mission, coordinated by the Issa Trust Foundation in partnership with the Rockhouse Foundation, saw eight optometrists, one optician and 13 other volunteers travel to the school with medical equipment to conduct comprehensive eye examinations on students and staff.

Gary Anderson, director of the Lions of Michigan Foundation, said the rate of vision problems detected at the school was significantly higher than what the organisation typically encounters during missions involving children.

“We normally see about a 17 to 20 per cent rate of needing glasses for correction. Vision is so important in school because 80 per cent of what we’re taught is presented visually, and if they already have a deficit in terms of what they’re able to see and comprehend, they’re starting behind. So helping them see clearly and efficiently is critical,” he said.

According to Anderson, at the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy the children found to be in need of corrective glasses were diagnosed with either near-sightedness or far-sightedness.

The Lions of Michigan also brought new frames for the students to choose from. The organisation is planning to have the lenses fitted in the United States before the completed glasses are shipped back to Jamaica.

Anderson said the initiative was particularly important because children with other disabilities can also experience higher rates of visual problems.

“Often kids that have other disabilities or other complications in their life have a higher rate of visual problems. So let’s fix that so that’s eliminated from all the challenges they have to battle,” he said.

He said the team was also pleased to return to the school after conducting a similar mission there three years ago.

Principal Norda Louden said the vision mission was especially meaningful because the school caters to children with and without observable needs, who learn together in the same classroom environment.

The school currently caters to children from three and a half years old to age 13.

Louden said the partnership between the Issa Trust Foundation and Rockhouse Foundation was providing assistance to students who might otherwise struggle to access specialised care.

“I believe that we are privileged to have in our midst persons who really want to come on board to assist us. So we are grateful to have the Issa Trust Foundation and the Rockhouse Foundation in partnership with us here at Sav Inclusive to enable those of our students who are actually in need of eye care and are more likely unable or less fortunate to actually financially provide that for themselves,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nurse Andrene Perkins said working in an inclusive school requires staff to have a deeper understanding of the individual needs of students.

She said the school also works closely with parents to help them better understand their children’s and other children’s conditions.

“You’re getting other parents to understand more what autism is, regardless of the fact that their child lives with them,” she said, explaining that autism, ADHD (attentiondeficit/hyperactiviry disorder), and spina bifida, are just a few of the conditions parents and teachers have to understand to help the students garner an adequate education.

AIM TO ADDRESS HEALTH NEEDS

Diane Pollard, president of the Issa Trust Foundation, said the vision mission formed part of the foundation’s wider effort to address children’s health needs so they can perform better in school.

“Because, if they don’t have good vision, they can’t succeed in school. You know, we always say that we test the health of the child so they can succeed in school,” she said. “Some of these children can’t see four inches in front of their face. And they need that help or they won’t succeed.”

She said the organisation also had to navigate government licensing requirements and other procedures before the mission could be conducted.

“[With] licensing with the government and all the red tape we have to go through to make sure we do what the government asks for ... it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Pollard said.

The Rockhouse Foundation, according to Vanessa Moore, director of partnerships at the organisation, had been seeking another opportunity to support a vision clinic at the school since the previous mission three years ago.

She said the Rockhouse Foundation, which built the school, has focused for more than two decades on improving opportunities for children in western Jamaica.

She said the Savanna-la-Mar Inclusive Academy was the foundation’s most ambitious project and noted that the organisation was preparing to break ground on the school’s high-school building.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com