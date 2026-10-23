Government halts public-sector overseas travel until March 2027 amid Hurricane Melissa recovery

The Jamaican Government has halted all official overseas travel across the public sector until March next year, as it reportedly directs resources to post-hurricane Melissa reconstruction.

The directive was given in an October 21 memorandum, seen by The Gleaner, from Cabinet Secretary Audrey Sewell to permanent secretaries.

It said the travel suspension takes effect immediately and applies to everyone from Cabinet ministers to public body employees.

It is expected to remain in place until the end of the financial year on March 31, 2027.

It said the unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa requires the highest degree of fiscal discipline and a shift toward national recovery.

As a result, all previously approved trips will be reviewed, and agencies are instructed to rely on virtual meetings instead.

“The Government must lead by example in demonstrating prudence, restraint and an unwavering commitment to directing scarce public resources towards the country's most urgent priorities,” the four-page document said.

Exceptions are limited to five categories: post-Melissa reconstruction and recovery, national security matters, standing bilateral and multilateral engagements, essential tourism promotions and emergencies.

However, approvals for these exemptions are not automatic.

“The existence of an exception category shall not constitute automatic approval for overseas travel,” the memorandum said.

“All proposed travel falling within the permitted exceptions must be supported by a written justification.”

It said the justification must establish the necessity of the proposed travel; why the objectives cannot reasonably be achieved through virtual participation or other means; the minimum number of persons required to travel; and the estimated cost and expected outcomes of the engagement.

It said international conferences, study tours, training programmes, and ceremonial events must be deferred or conducted virtually unless they fit an approved exception.

Effective immediately and continuing until 31 March 2027, a moratorium shall apply to all official overseas travel across the public sector, including travel by:

• Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and other political officeholders

• Permanent Secretaries and other senior public officers

• Chairpersons, members of Boards of Directors, Chief Executive Officers and other executives of public bodies

• Heads and employees of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, statutory bodies, executive agencies and public enterprises

• All other persons undertaking overseas travel in an official capacity on behalf of the Government or any public sector entity.

- Kimone Francis

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