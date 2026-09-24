Taxi operator held with illegal gun in Stony Hill

A 32-year-old taxi operator remains in police custody after he was allegedly found with an illegal firearm during a targeted operation in Pear Hill District, Stony Hill, St Andrew, on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Kevon Beckford, also known as ‘Fago’.

According to the St Andrew North police, Beckford was being sought as a person of interest in a case of wounding with intent.

The police say they conducted a targeted operation in the community early Wednesday morning in search of Beckford, who is also believed to be involved in various criminal activities in Stony Hill and surrounding communities.

On arrival at the premises, the police say Beckford was seen and his house searched.

A grey .38 revolver, with its serial number erased, was allegedly found and seized.

Beckford was arrested and subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

The police say the seizure brings to 23 the number of firearms seized in the St Andrew North division since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to residents of Stony Hill and surrounding communities to share information about criminal activity, including the whereabouts of wanted persons and illegal weapons.

The St Andrew North police are also seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kenroy Willis, otherwise called ‘Papa’, who is wanted for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St Andrew North police at 876-924-1421, the police emergency number 911, or Crime Stop at 311.

- Karen Madden

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