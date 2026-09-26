Atlanta-based charity marks 10 years of dental missions

For the past decade, Jamaicans Caring for Jamaicans (JCJ) has been providing dental care to underserved communities across Jamaica, helping hundreds of people access treatment that might otherwise be beyond their reach.

Led by Junior Taylor, the Atlanta-based organisation has conducted dental missions in St Elizabeth, Hanover, St James and Trelawny, bringing volunteer dental professionals directly into communities where access to oral healthcare is often limited.

The group’s most recent mission, held in Montego Bay in July 2026, provided dental services to more than 450 patients. The value of the services and supplies delivered during the mission was estimated at approximately J$4 million. Over the past 10 years, the organisation says it has provided more than J$50 million in dental services, supplies and related assistance to Jamaicans.

According to Taylor, the initiative grew out of a desire to assist vulnerable Jamaicans.

The effort began in 2012 when Taylor and a group of friends in Montego Bay discussed ways they could help people in need. Their earliest activities included wellness outreach programmes for elderly people and shut-ins in rural St James, providing transportation to medical appointments and distributing care packages.

The initiative took a new direction in 2015 when the group assisted a medical mission from Jacksonville, Florida. During that mission, Taylor met dentists Dr Joseph Dove and Dr Anthony Polk, who expressed an interest in returning to Jamaica to conduct dental outreach programmes.

The partnership eventually led to the launch of the group’s first dental mission in St James, where more than 500 Jamaicans received treatment in just two days. What began as a small volunteer effort among friends steadily evolved into a sustained programme that has continued for a decade.

The organisation says the need for dental care remains particularly acute in rural and underserved communities, where many residents go years without receiving professional treatment. Through its missions, volunteers provide dental procedures, pain relief, preventive services and oral health education aimed at encouraging lifelong dental care.

In 2023, Taylor relocated to Georgia following his marriage but remained committed to the work. Together with his wife and a group of supporters, he helped establish Jamaicans Caring for Jamaicans Inc as a registered US 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation. The organisation is governed by a seven-member board based in Duluth, Georgia.

JCJ says its mission is to improve the health, dignity and quality of life of people in rural Jamaica through compassionate, accessible and essential dental care. The organisation describes itself as a movement dedicated to serving Jamaica and improving lives in communities with limited access to oral healthcare.

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, the organisation is preparing for its principal annual fundraising event, the All Schools Jamm, scheduled for October 10 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The event, themed Disco Inferno, will combine entertainment and fundraising under the banner Party with a Purpose.

The evening will feature a live performance by Jamaican singer Gem Myers, while DJs Migrane and Gaddafi will provide music. Organisers will also serve an authentic Jamaican dinner buffet. Dr Elaine Bryan, Jamaica’s honorary consul in Atlanta, is expected to be a special guest.

During the event, JCJ will honour two Jamaicans for their contributions to their communities and the diaspora. Dr Christopher Parker, vice-president of the Atlanta-based Integrity Children’s Fund, and Dr Yvonne Smith, chair of the Montego Bay-Atlanta Sister Cities Committee, will receive the Contribution to the Culture Award.

For the organisation, the fundraiser serves a dual purpose: recognising outstanding service while generating resources to support future dental missions in Jamaica.

From its beginnings in Montego Bay in 2012 to its most recent mission in July 2026, JCJ has maintained its focus on bringing dental care directly to those who need it most. With more than J$50 million in services and supplies provided over the past decade, the organisation says it is looking to expand its impact and continue improving the oral health and quality of life of Jamaicans across the island.