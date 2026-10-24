The People’s National Party (PNP) is questioning whether the Government’s ban on official overseas travel is a genuine cost-cutting measure or a public relations exercise, given millions of dollars committed to the newly established National Agency for Reconstruction and Resilience (NaRRA).

The moratorium, announced in an October 21 memorandum from Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness to government ministers and ministers of state, took effect immediately and will remain in place until March 31, 2027.

The Government says the measure is necessary to manage the financial strain caused by Hurricane Melissa and ensure public resources are directed towards national recovery.

“The unprecedented destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa has placed significant demands on Jamaica’s fiscal resources and public sector capacity. The Government has embarked on an ambitious programme of national reconstruction and recovery, requiring the mobilisation of substantial financial, technical and administrative resources,” Holness said in outlining the rationale.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative that Government exercises the highest degree of fiscal discipline, prioritises expenditure, and ensures that the attention and efforts of ministers and senior public officials remain firmly focused on national reconstruction, economic recovery, and the effective delivery of public services,” he added.

The ban covers ministers, permanent secretaries, heads of agencies, public sector employees, and board members. It also applies to travel funded by external organisations, while previously approved trips must be reviewed.

Opposition Spokesperson on Finance Julian Robinson questioned the timing of the measure, arguing that it must be assessed against the Government’s wider spending decisions.

“I just question really whether it is more from a PR (public relations) perspective to give the impression that a real attempt is being made to control costs when we see, in so may areas, the Government is spending money in a way that doesn’t suggest that they are concerned about the financial situation of the country,” Robinson said.

He pointed to spending on NaRRA, including office space and salaries, as an area requiring scrutiny.

While acknowledging the need to manage overseas travel carefully, Robinson questioned why trips sponsored by external organisations were also being restricted, particularly when Jamaica needs international partners to support its recovery.

LIMITED EXEMPTIONS

The memorandum allows limited exemptions for travel related to Hurricane Melissa reconstruction, national security, standing bilateral and multilateral engagements, essential tourism promotion, and emergencies.

Requests must include written justification, the number of travellers, estimated costs and expected outcomes. Applications must be submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister at least seven business days before departure. The Government has also encouraged virtual meetings where possible.

The memorandum states that international engagement remains important but travel should be limited to activities that are essential to the national interest and cannot reasonably be conducted virtually.

Robinson is calling on the Government to disclose the savings expected from the moratorium and provide a full account of NaRRA’s expenditure.

He said the public should be able to judge whether the measure represents meaningful fiscal restraint, as Jamaicans continue to rebuild homes, farms and businesses damaged by Hurricane Melissa

The Government fired back at Robinson’s criticism late yesterday, calling it “superficial, shallow and misguided”.

editorial@gleanerjm.com