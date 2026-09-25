Man wanted in Texas captured in St Mary

A Jamaican man wanted in Texas, United States, for several serious offences has been arrested in St Mary.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Patrick Dave Anderson of Alleppo, Clonmel, St Mary.

According to the police, Anderson was wanted for murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

He was captured during a joint operation involving the St Mary Police and the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) on Friday.

Police say the operation was carried out between 3:30 am and 5:40 am at premises in the Alleppo community.

Two houses located in the same yard were searched simultaneously, and Anderson surrendered without incident.

Commanding Officer for the St Mary Police Division, Anthony Wallace, said Anderson was taken into custody and transported to Kingston by JFAT for further processing.

"The St Mary police continue to intensify their efforts to apprehend wanted persons and persons of interest, disrupt illegal activities, and prevent communities across the parish from being used as safe havens by criminal elements, "Wallace said.

The police are asking anyone with information about wanted persons, persons of interest or illegal activities to contact the St Mary Police at 876-994-2224 or 876-333-9530, or Crime Stop at 311.

All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

- Gareth Davis Snr

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