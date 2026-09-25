Police kill wanted man in alleged Spanish Town confrontation

A man who allegedly challenged a police team during an armed confrontation in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was fatally shot on Thursday night.

He has been identified as Anthony Theo Williams, otherwise called ‘Intra-Tech’, of a Kingston 20 address.

Police sources say Williams was wanted in connection with murder and other crimes committed in the Corporate Area.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm on Thursday, police received information that a man armed with a gun was seen at a shopping complex along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine.

A police team responded and tactically approached the area.

Williams was reportedly seen walking out of a store.

The police say they identified themselves, after which Williams allegedly pointed a firearm in their direction.

The police took evasive action and fired at him. He fell with the firearm.

The weapon was recovered and identified as a Beretta pistol.

Williams was taken to Spanish Town General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched a probe into the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

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