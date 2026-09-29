Growth & Jobs | Y’Menettes Centre restored, ready to resume vital community services in Westmoreland

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland:

A vital lifeline for education, skills development, digital access and community support in Westmoreland has been restored, with the Y’Menettes (The Source Centre) in Savanna-la-Mar now ready to resume its full range of services following extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Westmoreland’s only fully equipped, multifunctional community resource centre suffered significant damage when Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm last year.

The hurricane completely destroyed the roof, leaving the building exposed to wind, rain and debris. Internal partitions, electrical systems, flooring and programme rooms were also damaged, forcing the centre to suspend much of its regular activity.

The restoration was made possible through a US$50,000 grant from the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), administered by Project STAR (Social Transformation and Renewal) through the STAR Foundation.

The project commenced in January this year, approximately three months after the hurricane, and has now been completed. The scope included full roof repairs, internal reconstruction, installation of drywall, electrical rewiring, new air-conditioning units, fencing and painting.

The work was carried out through a partnership involving Project STAR, the Y’Menettes and the Kingston Young Men’s Christian Association (KYMCA), with each organisation playing an active role in coordinating and delivering the restoration.

For Saffrey Brown, director of Project STAR, the restoration represents more than the rebuilding of a physical structure.

“The restoration of the Y’Menettes Centre is about restoring opportunity. This is a space where people come to learn, access technology, develop skills, build relationships and pursue economic opportunities. By helping to reconnect the resources and partnerships needed for the centre’s restoration, Project STAR is supporting the community’s own efforts to rebuild and move forward.”

Brown said the initiative is part of Project STAR’s wider post-Hurricane Melissa recovery and rebuilding work in vulnerable communities.

She added, “Our role is to facilitate and connect, but the strength of this recovery has come from the commitment of community institutions such as the Y’Menettes and KYMCA. This centre is an important part of the social and economic infrastructure of Savanna-la-Mar, and its restoration will help to create opportunities for thousands of residents.”

Employment for residents

Brown further stated that the reconstruction also generated employment for residents, with 31 individuals directly employed during the restoration.

For Heather Blake, manager of the Y’Menettes Centre, the restoration means the return of services that residents have been eagerly awaiting.

“We are looking forward to getting back to what we do best, which is serving the community. We will resume our homework programme, which has been especially important for children preparing for the PEP examinations, as well as our Internet café, printing, résumé preparation and application services. We also want to bring back our classes, including yoga, dance and mixed martial arts, along with our club meetings and activities for senior citizens,” she disclosed.

Blake said the centre’s role extends beyond providing basic services, particularly for residents from vulnerable communities who need additional support to improve their livelihoods.

“We are in a position to help people who really need it. Some of the parents in the communities we serve did not complete high school, and some have challenges with reading and writing. We want to provide opportunities for them to learn skills and do something that can help them and their families. We are also looking at more workshops, training and fundraising, so that we can expand what we offer,” she said, noting that the intention is to formally re-open in December.

Once fully operational, the centre is expected to serve between 7,000 and 12,000 direct users annually, with indirect benefits reaching residents throughout Savanna-la-Mar and the wider Westmoreland.

The centre will also host workforce development and certification programmes delivered by HEART/NSTA Trust and other training providers, with cohorts of approximately 15 to 40 participants per session.

Importantly, the centre’s restoration has also allowed its social enterprise model to resume. Through facility rentals, training sessions and micro-enterprise support, the Y’Menettes aims to generate income to support its operations and strengthen its long-term sustainability.

For Blake, this sustainability is essential to ensure that the centre can continue meeting the needs of the communities it serves.