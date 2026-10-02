JEP Group donates $800,000 to support Holywell upgrades

Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) Group has donated $800,000 to the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust (JCDT) to support upgrades at Holywell Recreational Park, extending a partnership in conservation, reforestation and environmental stewardship that has spanned nearly three decades.

The funding will support the refurbishment of gazebos at the park and the development of a new camping and picnic area, providing improved spaces for visitors to enjoy the natural environment. The new site will also feature JEP Group branding, in recognition of the company’s investment.

The donation marks the latest chapter in a 28-year relationship between JEP Group and JCDT.

JEP Group has maintained a seat on the JCDT Board for 28 years, contributing to the organisation’s governance and operational development. The company is currently represented on the board by its president and chief executive officer, Dr Wayne McKenzie.

Over the years, the partnership has expanded beyond board representation to include reforestation efforts, environmental initiatives, and sponsorship of programmes that support JCDT’s conservation mandate.

At Holywell Recreational Park, JEP Group has planted more than 1,700 trees, contributing to reforestation efforts within one of Jamaica’s most important protected areas. Holywell forms part of the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, which is managed by JCDT under delegation from the Natural Resources Conservation Authority.

McKenzie said the company’s continued support reflects a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Twenty-eight years is a significant partnership, and it speaks to the importance JEP Group has consistently placed on environmental stewardship. Our relationship with JCDT has never been limited to sponsorship. We have remained engaged at the governance level, supported reforestation, and contributed to initiatives that strengthen the organisation and its ability to protect Jamaica’s natural resources,” McKenzie said.

He said the investment in Holywell’s facilities was a natural extension of that partnership.

“Having planted more than 1,700 trees at Holywell, we are pleased to take another step in our partnership by investing in spaces that allow Jamaicans to experience and appreciate the environment we are working together to protect. The refurbishment of the gazebos and development of the camping and picnic site will enhance the visitor experience while supporting greater appreciation of this important natural asset,” he added.

JCDT Executive Director Abigail McIntosh welcomed the donation and JEP Group’s continued support.

“JEP Group’s 28 years of service on the JCDT board represents an important example of sustained private-sector involvement in conservation,” McIntosh said.

She noted that investment in recreational infrastructure also supports wider conservation efforts.

“The income earned from Holywell goes directly back into the management of the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, helping to fund enforcement, public education, conservation, and other critical park management activities. Improving the facilities at Holywell, therefore, not only provides a better experience for visitors but also strengthens our ability to protect and manage the National Park. We are pleased to continue this important work with JEP Group,” McIntosh added.

The improvements are expected to enhance Holywell’s recreational offerings while encouraging greater appreciation of Jamaica’s natural environment.

JEP Group will continue its sustainability efforts on Saturday with the planting of 500 Spanish elm seedlings at Bull Head Mountain in Clarendon, in collaboration with the Forestry Department. The species is valued for its drought resistance, making it well suited to reforestation projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of Jamaica’s natural environment.