Opposition wants probe into senior staff exodus at Gordon House

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has written to the Office of the Services Commission (OSC) requesting an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the recent resignation of Deputy Clerk to the Houses of Parliament Christopher Cowan.

He also wants the commission to look into the wider concerns highlighted by Cowan regarding the working environment within the legislature.

In a five-page resignation letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Juliet Holness and Senate President Thomas Tavares-Finson, Cowan described a “contentious” environment in which he worked, the removal and denial of privileges, as well as the “retaliatory approach” of Clerk to the Houses Colleen Lowe.

In a letter dated September 29 to the OSC, a copy of which was seen by The Gleaner, Golding said the resignation of the deputy clerk, particularly when considered against the background of other recent senior departures, has serious implications for the operations of the Houses of Parliament.

“The loss of institutional knowledge, disruption to parliamentary operations, increased pressure on remaining staff, difficulties in succession planning and challenges in maintaining the continuity and independence of the parliamentary service are significant risks which must be carefully examined,” he said.

CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT ASSESSMENT

The opposition leader is urging the appropriate arm of the OSC to undertake an independent assessment of the circumstances surrounding Cowan’s resignation and the reported pattern of senior staff departures.

He suggested that such an assessment should include consideration of whether there are systemic workplace, management, human resource or governance issues contributing to the departures and whether any such issues require corrective action.

At the same time, Leader of Opposition Business in the House Phillip Paulwell has written to his government counterpart, Floyd Green, asking him to convene an urgent meeting of the House Committee to consider the ongoing concerns regarding staffing and the working environment within Parliament, particularly in light of the resignation of the deputy clerk.

In his letter, also dated September 29, Paulwell noted that against the backdrop of the departures from senior positions within the parliamentary administration, it is appropriate for the committee to meet and receive an update on the current staffing situation.

Noting that the Parliament belongs to the people of Jamaica, Paulwell said its administrative machinery must be stable, professional and capable of supporting members on both sides of the aisle to discharge their constitutional duties.

The Gleaner is yet to receive a response from Clerk to the Houses Colleen Lowe following an email sent to her on September 28 requesting feedback on the allegations made by Cowan in his resignation letter.

Lowe was appointed Clerk to the Houses in April 2024.

The Gleaner has been informed that in little more than two years, some 18 resignations including senior staff have occurred, including the departure of the chief internal auditor in August.

editorial@gleanerjm.com