St Catherine farmer to face trial over alleged chopping

The trial of St Catherine farmer Dwayne Gibson, who is charged with wounding with intent, has been scheduled for February 5, 2027.

The date was set after an attempt at mediation failed.

When the matter was mentioned on Friday before Parish Court Judge Venese Blackstock-Murray, mediation was recommended.

However, an attorney-at-law who appeared for Gibson told the court that the case involves self-defence.

The complainant told the court that he wanted the matter to proceed to trial to get “justice”.

Allegations are that on March 22, 2026, Gibson and the complainant had a dispute over goats allegedly trespassing on his farm.

The argument escalated, and the complainant was allegedly chopped on his hand.

A report was made at the Portmore Police Station, and Gibson was arrested and subsequently charged.

His $500,000 bail was extended.

- Rasbert Turner

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