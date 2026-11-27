As Jamaica moves closer to replacing the Jamaica Public Service Company’s (JPS) all-island electricity licence, the utility company says uncertainty surrounding its future ownership structure is forcing it to place some long-term projects on hold despite continued spending on network upgrades and hurricane recovery.

The JPS, which has the exclusive right to transmit, distribute, and supply electricity across the island, operates under a licence that expires on July 8, 2027. The Government has made clear that the licence will not be renewed on its current terms and that a new arrangement will be negotiated ahead of the deadline.

Against that backdrop, the JPS says the prospect of ownership changes linked to the licence-renewal process is affecting investment decisions.

JPS Director of Corporate Communications Winsome Callum said on Thursday that the company “is in an acquisition process by the GOJ from its current majority owners as per the terms outlined in Condition 27 of the JPS licence”.

“The potential change in ownership will naturally result in temporary placeholders on long-term projects,” she said.

Gleaner questions seeking details on which initiatives had been deferred were not answered up to press time.

Callum stressed, however, that routine investment and operational spending continue.

She said capital maintenance “continues to progress with limited impact” and added that the JPS’s lenders “have remained supportive of the business”.

The comments come as the utility undertakes a costly recovery programme following Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall as a Category 5 storm last year. The impact of the storm triggered a massive rebuilding programme that consumed more than 80 per cent of the utility’s capital expenditure budget.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the JPS’s capital expenditure more than doubled to US$167 million, compared with US$71.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Property, plant, and equipment expanded to US$1.09 billion from US$985.8 million at the end of December 2025. The utility’s asset base remained substantial at US$1.9 billion.

In the meantime, the light and power provider said Wednesday evening’s power disruption in sections of the island “has no correlation whatsoever to ongoing licence matters” and that there was “no major infrastructure issue whatsoever”.

According to Callum, the interruption occurred after a generating plant operated by an independent power producer unexpectedly went offline.

“Unfortunately, these events do have a customer-facing impact due to the relatively small size of the national grid relative to a large plant serving load going offline,” she said.

Meanwhile, energy minister Daryl Vaz said a draft version of the new national electricity licence had already been submitted to the ministry for review and refinement.

He said the document would form the basis of the agreement to take effect on July 8, 2027, “with whichever party can give us the terms and conditions that are more favourable to the country of Jamaica and the people of Jamaica.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com