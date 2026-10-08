Cabinet approves National Menopause and Andropause Policy

Cabinet has approved the development of a National Menopause and Andropause Policy, aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s response to the health and wellness needs of midlife and ageing women and men.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, CD, during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Tufton said the policy will provide a national framework for improving awareness, access to care and support, and the quality of services available to persons experiencing menopause and andropause.

“The development of this policy represents an important step in ensuring that the health needs of Jamaicans as they transition through midlife and into older age are recognised and appropriately addressed within our health and wellness system,” Tufton noted.

The vision of the National Menopause and Andropause Policy is to position Jamaica as a regional leader in the delivery of equitable, data-driven and compassionate menopause and andropause care and support for midlife and ageing adults, ensuring accessible, high-quality services as a cornerstone of national well-being, healthy ageing and quality of life.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will have primary responsibility for leading the development of the policy.

A multisectoral Policy Steering Committee will be established to provide technical guidance, strategic direction and oversight throughout the policy development process.

The steering committee will include subject matter experts and key stakeholders from the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs), the Ministries of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport; Labour and Social Security; Finance and the Public Service; and The University of the West Indies.

The policy development process will also include public education and consultation to improve understanding of menopause and andropause and to ensure that the experiences and perspectives of those affected inform the national response, even as the Ministry advances the development of clinical management guidelines to establish standardised protocols for the delivery of care.

These guidelines will support healthcare providers in the identification, assessment, management and referral of persons requiring menopause- and andropause-related care.

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