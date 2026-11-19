Property owners sitting on derelict buildings in Montego Bay, St James, are being urged to invest in their properties or sell them, as business and civic leaders push to transform the western city into what they envision as the Caribbean’s next capital.

In a blunt warning, Jason Russell, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said prime properties in high-visibility tourism and entertainment areas could no longer be allowed to remain idle while the country pursues economic growth.

“Now, we have people with derelict buildings who are deciding that, ‘I have enough money, I don’t need to grow my wealth or Jamaica any more’. They are not going to want to give their properties up, but we are going to take them back, and we don’t care,” a tough-talking Russell declared.

He was speaking on Tuesday, the second day of the fifth annual Throp-X Investment Conference, where discussions focused on building Montego Bay into the Caribbean’s next capital, amid a major transformation being driven in part by the US$274-million Montego Bay Perimeter Road project.

Russell, who also owns Pier 1, warned that property owners unwilling to contribute to the city’s redevelopment would have to make way for others.

“Of course, we are going to have pushbacks, but we don’t care. Just like with crime, there was a pushback ... . There will be a lot of pushback, but if Jamaica is going to grow, we can’t worry about the small ‘have-its’ that don’t want anybody else to have any more,” he charged.

He clarified that the intention was not to arbitrarily seize properties, but to use zoning and regulatory measures to compel owners to meet minimum investment and upkeep standards.

“It is called zoning,” Russell stressed, addressing potential investors, tourists and business executives at Travellers Beach Resort in Negril, Westmoreland.

“We are saying that the property must have a certain amount of investment to be in that space.

“If you want clean cities, and an organised and civilised nation, we have to follow the rules. You can’t have derelict buildings in the high-density, high-visibility tourist entertainment spaces. We are not taking it from you. We are telling you that you must do something – you either lease it to someone or sell it!”

Russell said the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) would operate much like a strata, giving authorities and businesses greater leverage to enforce standards, while improving sidewalks, parks, advertising and the general appearance of designated areas.

Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon said discussions about establishing the BID began in 2024 under provisions of the Local Governance Act that allow for special improvement areas and business districts.

“We are just implementing it for the first time in this way in Jamaica, and we are well advanced with it. We are going to send it off to be gazetted,” Vernon said, explaining that implementation had been delayed to allow for consultations with property owners and the development of the necessary legislative framework.

A recent survey found that 80 per cent of those approached supported the proposal, while 60 per cent agreed to pay a subscription fee. Others remained undecided and were seeking clarity on the associated costs, he explained.

Under the arrangement, Vernon continued, a majority vote would be required for approval, after which the charges would apply to property owners within the district.

Beyond the BID, Vernon and Russell outlined opportunities to reposition Montego Bay as a more attractive destination for investors and visitors.

Plans include making public spaces more accessible, with greater emphasis on arts and culture around Sam Sharpe Square, creating opportunities for locals and tourists to interact.

Russell said the city also needed to attract high-spending visitors, including wealthy tourists arriving by yacht and travelling in luxury, while spending substantially on accommodation, dining and entertainment – a market he believes Jamaica is not adequately catering to.

SECURITY CONCERNS

Addressing crime concerns, Vernon said St James, which has experienced several states of public emergency over the years, had shifted towards more sustainable crime-prevention measures.

These include increased police presence, greater engagement in schools to disrupt gang recruitment, and efforts to dismantle criminal networks within communities.

He said many gangs that previously operated in the parish had been dormant since 2018, while police efforts to remove illegal firearms from communities and ports had helped reduce gang-related violence.

According to Vernon, more recent killings have increasingly been associated with domestic violence and interpersonal conflicts rather than organised criminal activity.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com