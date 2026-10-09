Egg farmers association president renews call for removal of GCT on eggs

President of the Jamaica Egg Farmers Association, Mark Campbell, is renewing his call for the Government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on eggs.

Campbell argued that the move would help boost production and consumption.

He made the call against today being observed as World Egg Day.

Campbell stated that the association had argued that consumption would be affected when the tax was introduced in June 2012.

“When it was first introduced in June 2012, we predicted that it would result in a fall in the consumption of eggs, and this has come to pass. On this World Egg Day, I am renewing the call for the removal of GCT on eggs. It is the only food product that attracts GCT,” Campbell argued.

He described eggs as the cheapest form of protein available and said the association was using today’s observation to promote greater consumption, particularly among schoolchildren.

“Today we are visiting schools promoting the consumption of eggs,” he said.

According to Campbell, data showed that Jamaicans consume an average of one and a half eggs per week, compared with six eggs per week in the Dominican Republic.

- Leon Jackson

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