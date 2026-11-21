Several complainants in the fraud case involving St Andrew businessman Nicholas Morgan have expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as the slow pace at which it is progressing.

They voiced their complaints when the case was mentioned in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

Morgan is charged with six counts of obtaining money by false pretence, two counts of fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of service.

He made partial restitution totalling $700,000 to three complainants when he appeared in court on Thursday.

Other complainants noted that it has been one year since the case was first placed before the court, but said there has been "very little” progress.

One complainant told the court that Morgan promised to clear a vehicle and use the proceeds to repay him, but said that has not happened.

Danae Reid, the attorney representing the businessman, told the court that business has been “slow” for her client, but insisted that he intends to make restitution to all the complainants.

Morgan’s bail was extended until January 19 next year when he is expected to make restitution totalling at least $2,000,000.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne, who presided over the hearing, indicated that if no payment is made on the next court date, the businessman will be required to enter a plea and the case goes to trial.

It’s alleged that between January and July 2025 Morgan collected about $8 million from the complainants as payments for several motor vehicles, which he failed to deliver.

He was arrested and charged by the Portmore Police following an investigation.

-- Rasbert Turner

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