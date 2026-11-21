A 20-year-old labourer has been charged in connection with the brutal chopping of a 13-year-old student who was attacked while asleep at his home in West Prospect, Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Thursday night.

The accused, Patrick Anderson, a resident of West Prospect, was charged with burglary and wounding with intent following investigations by the police.

Reports are that sometime between 8:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, Anderson allegedly entered the house and attacked the sleeping teenager with a machete.

The attacker reportedly fled the premises, leaving the badly wounded boy behind. The child was subsequently rushed to hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

The police were notified of the incident shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, November 20, and immediately launched an investigation.

According to the police, investigators conducted several community engagements and operational activities throughout the day as they pursued leads into the attack.

Their efforts resulted in the identification of a suspect, who was apprehended shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Following a series of interviews, Anderson was formally charged.

His court date is being finalised.

-Ruddy Mathison

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