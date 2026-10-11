Becca D brings UK’s Jamaica-inspired sounds to TVJ

After a decade of championing reggae and dancehall, Rebecca ‘Becca D’ Dudley is bringing the sounds of Britain’s Jamaica-inspired music scene to local audiences through a new series on Television Jamaica (TVJ).

The DEADLY UK Series will spotlight British-based artistes who perform Jamaican music, draw inspiration from the island’s musical traditions or blend reggae and dancehall with genres such as punk, ska, rap and grime.

Dudley, founder of DEADLY, a platform dedicated to showcasing Jamaican music, said the initiative aims to highlight the continued influence of the island’s music on performers in the United Kingdom (UK) while exploring the evolving relationship between the two countries’ music scenes.

“I’ve always been a massive lover of reggae and dancehall music, but I also felt like Jamaican music as a whole has always been very underrepresented, under-supported,” she said.

Over the past 10 years, Dudley has used live sessions, interviews and on-the-ground features to give artistes greater visibility, featuring more than 100 performers through the platform.

Although based in the UK, her connection to Jamaican music dates to childhood. She grew up in a Jamaican-British household surrounded by the sounds of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Dennis Brown and Toots and the Maytals, with both parents being musicians and passionate reggae lovers.

A visit to Jamaica as a teenager for a family reunion further strengthened that connection. After returning to the UK, she began deejaying Jamaican music before moving into radio, where she hosted a reggae show and eventually established DEADLY.

Dudley said the platform’s growth has been driven by its commitment to showcasing the music and culture rather than pursuing popularity.

“Growth was never the original goal. We were just setting out to literally spotlight the music and the culture,” she explained.

Over time, consistency and the quality of its content helped DEADLY build an audience and establish its identity.

Dudley also believes that artistes seeking lasting success must look beyond social media attention and short-lived bursts of popularity.

While DEADLY features both emerging and established performers, she said professionalism, discipline and consistency are important qualities in building sustainable careers.

“It’s very easy to think that just because you’ve got a little bit of hype and you’ve got some talent that things are just going to pop for you,” she said.

“But the real key is consistency and taking it seriously and doing absolutely everything you can do to push your art. That’s how you get longevity.”

The DEADLY UK Series will introduce Jamaican viewers to artistes exploring the connections between Jamaican music and other genres.

Among those highlighted by Dudley are The Skints, known for combining punk, ska and reggae, and artistes such as Alicai Harley and Cashh, whose music brings dancehall into conversations with rap and grime.

She said these musical fusions demonstrate how Jamaican sounds continue to influence performers in Britain, many of whom grew up immersed in the island’s musical traditions.

Dudley also believes the relationship between the two music scenes has become increasingly collaborative, moving beyond a one-way exchange in which Jamaican sounds were imported into Britain and subsequently repackaged.

“There was one point where Jamaican sound was imported to the UK and then repackaged, but now it’s very much like a two-way street,” she said.

She pointed to the crossover between grime and dancehall as an example of how British artistes have developed their own interpretations of Jamaican music, creating opportunities for collaboration and greater visibility for performers from both countries.

The Jamaican diaspora, she added, continues to play an important role in connecting the two cultures and strengthening musical ties across the Atlantic.

For Dudley, bringing the series to Jamaican audiences through TVJ and the RJRGLEANER Communications Group represents a significant milestone after years of documenting the island’s music and culture.

The partnership will allow local viewers to explore how Jamaican music continues to evolve overseas while maintaining its connection to the island.

“It’s just a full-circle moment that I’ve been working towards,” she said.

The series also reinforces DEADLY’s founding mission to create opportunities for musicians whose work deserves wider recognition, regardless of their level of popularity.

As the project introduces Jamaican audiences to new sounds and artistes from Britain, Dudley hopes to broaden the conversation about the global reach of reggae and dancehall and the cultural connections that continue to shape both music scenes.

“As Dudley puts it: “Big up RJRGLEANER. Big up TVJ. Yeah, man. DEADLY.”

editorial@gleanerjm.com