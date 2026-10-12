Drainage improvements planned for Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

The Government is set to undertake drainage improvement works in sections of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, as part of efforts to reduce flood risks and safeguard livelihoods following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa last October.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, gave this assurance during a tour of communities in and around Santa Cruz on Friday, October 9, where he assessed recovery efforts and infrastructure needs.

“One of the things that we are going to be doing is to work closely with the National Works Agency (NWA) around the drainage situation in sections of Santa Cruz. I am proposing to engage in further discussions on that, because it is important that some serious attention be given to the drainage problem within the area, because this area carries a lot of water,” McKenzie stated.

The Minister also visited the Santa Cruz Market, where he noted improvements to Market Street, which had previously been in a state of disrepair, making it difficult for motorists to navigate.

He said road-expansion and paving works had improved traffic flow and helped relocate vendors from the roadway, making the area more accessible to shoppers and businesses.

Meanwhile, McKenzie advised that additional work is needed at the market and assured that the Government would honour its commitment to carrying out further improvements.

He urged vendors to protect the facility, which attracts traders from across Jamaica and serves as a major commercial centre for the parish.

McKenzie said St Elizabeth is among the parishes receiving attention as the Government continues to review recovery priorities, with further visits to Westmoreland and Trelawny planned in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon, expressed gratitude to the Minister for providing resources for the rehabilitation of Market Street.

He indicated that the Corporation collaborated with the National Water Commission (NWC) to install pipelines before completing the roadworks, thereby eliminating the need to excavate the roadway at a later date.

McKenzie commended the Municipal Corporation for the progress made despite the challenges facing the parish and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting recovery efforts in communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The tour also took the team to New River, Top Burnt Ground, Lower Prosper, Seven Corners and Waterloo, where McKenzie assessed conditions and identified outstanding needs.

- JIS News

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